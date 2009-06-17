New Startup Trend: Naming Your Company After 90s Juicebox Drinks

During the Web 2.0 bubble, the easiest way to name your startup was to take a simple word and remove all the vowels.

Now all those domains are gone. So let’s try… juice drinks!

Today’s launch: Boku, a mobile payments startup that surely has nothing to do with the adult-focused juice drink repped by Richard Lewis about 20 years ago. (More here at All Things D.)

What’s next? Ecto Cooler? Mondo?

