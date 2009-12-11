New Startup TigerTag Launches Global Online Lost And Found

Startup TigerTag announced the launch of its free online lost and found service earlier this week.



Users of the service place stickers, available at the company’s website, on their laptops, phones, and other gadgets. These stickers show the company’s URL as well as a unique ID# for the item.

Anyone who finds the item can enter the ID# at the site, triggering an email to the owner, who can then recover the item himself, or have TigerTag handle it for him.

The site claims a 75% retrieval rate for lost items with TigerTags on them.

