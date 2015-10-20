9 things we just learned from the new 'Star Wars' trailer

Disney and Lucasfilm just debuted a new trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and there’s a lot to take in from the over two-minute trailer.
If you missed the trailer or want to see it again, head here.
Good?
All right, let’s take a closer look at some of the big moments from the latest trailer that you’ll be talking about for the rest of the week.
We know from the first teasers (and from merchandise) that Finn was a former Stormtrooper.
Something leads him to break away from the dark side and join up with Poe Dameron and the rebels.
How he winds up with a lightsaber is still unknown.
The character utters the phrase, 'I will finish what you started,' as the camera pans over Vader's melted, archaic mask.
We saw a new Death Star-like weapon in the new 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' poster. Could Kylo be aboard it in this scene or is simply aboard his own Command Shuttle in this image?
We've seen in the behind-the-scenes footage from San Diego Comic-Con that Poe (Oscar Isaac) will wind up captured by the First Order troops. It looks like he'll come face to face with Kylo Ren.
But it will be a somber reunion.
What has Leia so upset?
Who is this guy?
1:38 into the trailer we see Solo, Rey, Finn, and BB-8 wandering around with a mysterious giant droid.
We're not sure who he is, but he sure has some awfully goofy hands.
Even Finn has to take a second glance at the bot.
However, this looks like it goes along with the last image. Maybe this scene comes earlier and then they're granted to go on their way.
