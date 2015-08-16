Star Wars is about to take over Disney theme parks -- Here are all of the new attractions being planned

Disney/Lucasfilm A look inside Disney’s planned ‘Star Wars’-themed parks.

Disney announced a ton of new theme park attractions coming to its parks in California and Florida, Saturday at fan event D23.

Among them, are several new “Star Wars” experiences including a launch bay, an update to its popular “Star Tours,” and “Star Wars”-themed lands.

Let’s take a closer look at everything “Star Wars” coming to Disneyland and Disney World.

Disney CEO Bob Iger took the stage at the company's biannual fan event D23 Saturday to unveil new 'Star Wars'-themed lands coming to Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World Resort. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney 'We are creating a jaw-dropping new world that represents our largest single themed land expansion ever,' said Iger. 'These new lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World will transport guests to a whole new Star Wars planet, including an epic Star Wars adventure that puts you in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.' Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney The lands will include two big attractions. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney As Iger said, the one will be a battle between the First Order group and the Resistance. Lucasfilm A still from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' of The First Order gathered together. The other will put park guests in control of Han Solo's Millennium Falcon in a 'customised secret mission.' Disney/Lucasfilm Here's another look at the Millennium Falcon. Disney/Lucasfilm And here's an idea of what the 'Star Wars'-themed land will look like. Each themed land will span across 14 acres in Disneyland and in Disney World. Disney/Lucasfilm The two lands won't be the only 'Star Wars' additions. Starting in 2016, visitors in both parks will be able to take a ride on Hyperspace Mountain. Disney/Lucasfilm Concept art for Hyperspace Mountain. The Star Wars Launch Bay will launch later this year at both parks and feature an interactive experience providing guests with an inside look into the next film, 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.' Disney/Lucasfilm Disney's 'Star Tours' attraction will be updated with new characters and locations from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.' Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images Marcus Scribner and Marsai Martin, from the cast of the ABC series 'black-ish,' wield their lightsabers in front of the 'Star Tours - The Adventures Continue' attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park March 28, 2015 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The park's Jedi Training Academy attraction for younger guests will also get a makeover with new characters from Disney XD show 'Star Wars Rebels.' Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images Actors Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Marcus Scribner and Yara Shahidi, from the cast of the ABC series 'black-ish,' join a Jedi Master to battle Stormtroopers at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park March 28, 2015 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.