Han Solo passes the torch in new 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' footage

J.J. Abrams said no new trailers for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” would be aired before the film’s release, but as promised, new footage did air in a TV spot last night during ABC’s #TGIT night of Shonda Rhimes’ dramas (

Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder).

The 60-second commercial featured some familiar scenes, including footage from the recent Japanese trailer, but new clips show what appears to be Finn’s TIE Fighter escaping from a hangar bay and Finn fighting a stormtrooper with Luke Skywalker’s old lightsaber.

Han Solo gets more screentime and is shown handing Rey a blaster saying, “You might need this.” Later, Solo and Chewbacca are also shown in the midst of a battle.

Also in a new clip, Rey and BB-8 descend into a command room where they find General (no more Princess) Leia, Solo, C-3PO, and an assortment of others gathered in a meeting.

Check out the full TV spot below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

