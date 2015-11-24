Fans made a low-budget version of the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' trailer and it's spot-on

The excitement is building for December 18th and the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Some creative people are taking to handmade recreations to express their excitement. The Youtube channel Dumb Drum created this shot-for-shot remake of the Force Awakens trailer, using toys, homemade costumes, kazoos and lots and lots of cardboard.

Produced by Rob Ludacer. Video courtesy of Reuters.



Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.