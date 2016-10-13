The 'Star Wars: Rogue One' trailers keep teasing the teensiest glimpses of Darth Vader and boy is it frustrating

A new trailer for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” debuted on “Good Morning America” and if you pay close attention you’ll see Darth Vader — or a glimpse of him anyway.

There are two quick shots teasing Vader but neither of them are in focus or are on the antagonist front and center.

Check them out.

It’s upside-down Darth!

Disney You may have to turn your head for that glimpse at Darth.

And here’s Darth talking to Director Krennic (he’s overseeing the advanced weapons research aka the creation of the Death Star).

Disney Don’t tell this guy about power, Krennic. Darth knows power.

The last trailer for “Rogue One,” released during the Olympics, also gave us our first glimpse of Vader. But the shot shown was of the character’s back side. Still it feels like we saw — and heard — more of Vader in the film’s last trailer than in the new one released Thursday.

It’s pretty frustrating that the trailers are teasing Vader so much. His appearance isn’t exactly a secret. We know how he looks. We know what he sounds like. Frankly, his addition, if large enough, may be the only thing which really saves “Rogue One,” a movie which Disney CEO Bob Iger recently referred to as “really interesting in terms of … storytelling.” That doesn’t sound like a ringing endorsement.

If you’re hankering for some Darth, here’s an image of him below.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is in theatres December 16.

