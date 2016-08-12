A new 'Star Wars: Rogue One' trailer is here and it teases Darth Vader

Disney just dropped the second trailer for the next “Star Wars” movie, “Rogue One,” and we finally have our first glimpse of Darth Vader in it!

“Rogue One” will take place in between “Star Wars” episodes III (“Revenge of the Sith”) and IV (“A New Hope”) and follow a group of misfits who attempt to steal the plans for the Death Star. They will be led by Jyn Erso (Oscar winner Felicity Jones) and Diego Luna.

The film has a pretty stellar cast which includes Forest Whitaker (“The Butler”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Hannibal”).

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will be in theatres December 16.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: A makeup artist on YouTube does a mean Harley Quinn



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.