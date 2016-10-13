Disney just released a new trailer for its next 'Star Wars' movie

Good Morning America premiered a new trailer for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and it looks pretty good.

The movie will take place in between “Star Wars” episodes III (“Revenge of the Sith”) and IV (“A New Hope”) and follow a ragtag group who attempts to steal the plans for the Death Star. They will be led by the likes of Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

The film also stars Forest Whitaker (“The Butler”), Mads Mikkelsen (“Hannibal”) and Alan Tudyk as the series next robot, K-2SO.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will be in theatres December 16.

Check out the trailer below:

