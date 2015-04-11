The new Star Wars films have a different opening fanfare -- here's what it looks and sounds like

Star Wars fans everywhere will remember the drum roll and opening fanfare of the 20th Century Fox logo at the beginning of each film — but that’s all gone now in the new Star Wars digital releases on sale Friday.

Since Disney purchased Lucasfilm and Star Wars for $US4 billion, it seemed logical that the upcoming Star Wars films would no longer feature the 20th Century Fox logo and fanfare. But, it turns out Disney has also removed it from all previous Star Wars films as well.

In its place, Disney opens each film with the Lucasfilm logo, and it’s given it its own opening fanfare that’s pretty close to the original — there’s still trumpets but the classic drumroll is gone.

Here’s what the new opening looks and sounds like, courtesy of Instagram user Matt Downham.

For comparison, here’s what the original intro with the 20th Century Fox logo was like.

While some Star Wars fans may like how Disney and Lucasfilm are trying to preserve the tone and feel of the opening Star Wars experience, there’s no doubt it will take some getting used to.

The next instalment directed by JJ Abrams, “Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens,” has finished filming and will hit theatres December 18th, 2015.

All six episodes of Star Wars are available for digital download starting Friday, and you can purchase them right here.

