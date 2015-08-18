A perfect snapshot of when all the new 'Star Wars' movies are coming out

Disney revealed a lot of “Star Wars” news over the weekend at fan celebration D23 for its upcoming movies.

Lucasfilm is working on a total of six “Star Wars” movies that will span across the next several years. Three will be part of a new ongoing trilogy, while the others will be standalone films referred to as anthology movies.

Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn introduced the “Star Wars” projects in the works at D23 with a helpful timeline showing when fans can expect (most of) the new films.

Take a look.

Disney Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn on stage at D23 presenting Lucasfilm’s upcoming ‘Star Wars’ projects.

The three movies part of the new trilogy are at the top, while the standalone movies are shown across the bottom portion of the timeline.

The only film missing from here is the third “Star Wars” standalone feature which is expected to be released somewhere after “Star Wars: Episode IX” in 2020.

Here’s a closer look at when each of those films will be released:

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”: December 18, 2015

“Star Wars” anthology film “Rogue One”: December 16, 2016

“Star Wars: Episode VIII”: May 26, 2017

The second “Star Wars” anthology film about a young Han Solo: May 25, 2018

“Star Wars: Episode IX”: May 2019

