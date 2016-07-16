The new 'Star Wars' movie is based off one tiny piece of text from 'A New Hope'

Most big ideas start with something really small.

Such is the case with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the first “Star Wars” anthology film ever, as the whole movie started as one single sentence from the opening crawl of “A New Hope.”

Visual effects supervisor John Knoll came up with the idea while they shot “Episode III.” He shared the awesome tidbit again today during Star Wars Celebration in London.

This is the line that inspired him:

It reads, “During the battle, rebel spies managed to steal secret plans to the Empire’s ultimate weapon, the DEATH STAR…”

“Rogue One” focuses on the rebels’ attempts to steal the plans for the Death Star, not long before the events of “A New Hope.”

Writer Chris Weitz still had a lot of story to come up with from that simple line. We’ll be able to see what he came up with on December 16, when “Rogue One” finally comes out in theatres.

NOW WATCH: Pig Beach in Brooklyn makes the BEST ribs



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.