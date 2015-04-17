The new Star Wars trailer is so awesome that it added $2 billion onto Disney's value

The trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has got nerds and investors so excited that it added around $US2 billion (£1.3 billion) on Disney’s stock value.

It’s that good.

When the new trailer dropped, the

Disney shares rose by 1%, which was enough to boost the stock up by billions, to hit $US108.30.

Although the stock closed 20 cents lower, Disney shares are hovering around 0.17% in after trading at $US108.28.

The new teaser trailer for the first Star Wars film to be created under Disney’s wing, gives fans a glimpse of a landspeeder heading for a crashed Star Destroyer and a robotic hand touching R2-D2.

An unidentified voice also says “the force is strong in my family,” while we see the melted and bashed up helmet of Darth Vader. The voice, which people are guessing is potentially Luke Skywalker, says “my father has it.”

The pay off though is the return of Han Solo and Chewbacca. Han Solo says “Chewie,” he says, “we’re home.”

Anyway, just watch the trailer here! :

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

