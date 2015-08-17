Check out 10 gorgeous new photos from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Lucasfilm This photo of Kylo Ren with Stormtroopers is pretty incredible.

With only about four months left before “Star Wars” makes it’s grand return to cinemas with “The Force Awakens,” we’re finally starting to get a sense of what the film will be about.

In addition to tantalising details about all sorts of things — including villain Kylo Ren — Lucasfilm released a number of new images via Entertainment Weekly Thursday.

Since then, the studio has released high-resolution versions of the images on the Star Wars Facebook page for fans to obsessively pour over.

Let’s take a look at them.

John Boyega plays Finn, a Stormtrooper on the run following what looks like a disastrous escape. Lucasfilm J.J. Abrams gives direction to Daisy Ridley, who plays a character named Rey, on the desert world of Jakku. Lucasfilm There, she'll free the droid BB-8 loose from a scavenger's strange new beast. Lucasfilm Somewhere the two will meet up to flee from Stormtroopers. Lucasfilm The stormtroopers will be a part of a new Imperial remnant called The First Order which will be led by General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson). Lucasfilm The Stormtroopers will be led by a chrome trooper called Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie). Lucasfilm It looks like some will also be taking orders from the villainous Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Lucasfilm Who will they have to answer to? Well, there's X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Notice his ship is painted black -- although we don't know why yet. Lucasfilm We'll also see the return of some old friends -- R2-D2 and C-3PO -- though it looks like they will be back with some changes. Check out C-3PO's new red arm. Lucasfilm Here's one final behind-the-scenes image of director J.J. Abrams and writer Lawrence Kasdan on what appears to be a Star Destroyer set going over some story details. Lucasfilm

