Another new 'Star Wars' commercial just debuted online 30 days before the movie's release

It’s seems as if we’re getting new ads and teasers for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” each day.

With one month until the new movie debuts in the US, Disney and Lucasfilm dropped another commercial showing several new snippets from the film.

The 30-second spot shows a few new shots of Harrison Ford, Kylo Ren, Finn, and everyone’s new favourite droid, BB-8.

Finn tells us we don’t know anything about him and what he’s seen. He looks like he’s talking to Rey aboard the Millennium Falcon, here, about his time as a Stormtrooper.

A castle, which most likely belongs to Lupita Nyong’o’s alien pirate Maz Kanata, is under attack.

Nyong’o’s voice repeats what she’s said in other teasers: “Hope is not lost today. We must face them. Fight them.” Perhaps this is in response to a potential attack on her castle.

We finally get a full look at the Stormtrooper who was facing off against Finn in another commercial. This is definitely riot gear based off of Ralph McQuarrie’s original concept art for “A New Hope.”

Lucasfilm He means business.

Here’s a better look at how that scene between Finn and the First Order Stormtrooper will go down.

Kylo Ren looks like he may be behind this attack.

Oh BB-8, stop being so adorable.

Check out the full spot, via Facebook, below.

