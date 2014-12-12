Disney Just Revealed The Names Of Some New Star Wars Movie Characters

Steve Kovach

Disney revealed on Thursday the names of a few of the new characters from the new Star Wars movie, The Force Awakens.

Entertainment Weekly got the exclusive from Disney, but here’s a look at the names. They’re the characters we saw in the teaser trailer that came out a few weeks ago.

Let’s break it down.

This little droid is BB-8.

The X-Wing pilot from the trailer, played by Oscar Isaac, is Poe Dameron.

The villain is Kylo Ren.

Daisy Ridley will play Rey. She’s likely one of the leads of the new film.

John Boyega plays Finn. He’s probably the other lead.

There are several other new characters in the film, but we don’t know their names yet. Here’s a look at the full cast though.

