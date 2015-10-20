Sony's commercial for the new 'Star Wars' game perfectly nails why you'll want to play it

You like “Star Wars,” right? Sure you do. At least that’s what the nostalgia part of your brain is telling you as it’s bombarded with “Star Wars” stuff in the lead up to this holiday’s big new film.

Sony knows this, apparently, as its big holiday commercial for the PlayStation 4 is focused on the upcoming “Star Wars” game: “Star Wars Battlefront.” You know, the game where you get to play as Darth Vader, on Hoth, as he relentlessly murders Rebel scum?



Pretty great! But what about the “Star Wars” in your mind? The “Star Wars” toys you and your buddy used to play with before life got serious (and in the way)? Sony remembers.

While the company’s big PlayStation 4 trailer is ostensibly about selling you on a PlayStation 4 this holiday (there’s a “Star Wars Battlefront” bundle that’s just $US350), it’s also about playing on your heart strings with memories of years past. Check it out for yourself right here:

