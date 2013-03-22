Nobody Is Safe In A New 'Star Trek Into Darkness Trailer'

The latest trailer for “Star Trek Into Darkness” is pretty dark, but finally puts more of the film’s plot into context.



We learn a lot more about the new villain, Benedict Cumberbatch, and why he’s out for revenge against the Starfleet.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” is out May 17 in theatres.

Watch the trailer below:

*Note: The trailer is international and says the film comes out May 16.

