Newly Approved Standard Could Drop Electric Car Charge Times To 20 Minutes

One of the biggest problems facing the electric vehicle industry is limited range and battery life, compounded by the fact that most plug-in and all-electric cars on the market take several hours to recharge.



That could be about to change. Global engineering group SAE International announced yesterday it has approved and published a new technical standard for plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric vehicles (EV) that could drop charge times to a mere 20 minutes.

Dubbed J1772™, the new standard was developed by more than 190 experts in the automotive, charging equipment, and utilities fields. The idea is to standardize and improve how electric cars are charged. The newly agreed-upon plug will handle up to 500 volts, via a direct current charge.

It won’t work everywhere, however. According to Wired, GM and Ford are on board. Tesla is sticking with its own standard. Mitsubishi and Nissan have already gone with a Japanese standard, CHAdeMO. And the new 500-volt standard will only be used in public charging stations, not individual homes.

SAE J1772™ Task Force Chairman Gery Kissel said:

This new standard reflects the many hours that top industry experts from around the world worked to achieve the best charging solution – a solution that helps vehicle electrification technology move forward. We now can offer users of this technology various charging options in one combined design.

It’s a spot of good news in what has so far been a rough week for the electric vehicle industry: Fisker has pushed back production of its Atlantic sedan yet again, and Obama-supported battery maker A123 filed for bankruptcy.

SEE MORE: Taxes and Credits Will Never Make Electric Vehicles Profitable, But Something Else Might

[Via Inhabitat]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.