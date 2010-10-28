The 10 Shiniest New Sports Stadiums

Kevin Baumer
Orlando Amway centreOrlando’s new Amway centre

Amway centre, the new home of the Orlando Magic, is just one day away from hosting its first regular season NBA game. Like most of the new stadiums built in recent years, it has a lot of special characteristics that attempt to set it apart from the rest.Along with standard features like wider concourses, more club seats, and uncontested views, teams are now set on giving their new homes a few trademark touches. From the ice bar at the Prudential centre to the gigantic video screen at Cowboys Stadium, stadium construction has changed dramatically.

It’s all part of making a night at the ball game, more than just a ball game.

Prudential centre, Newark, NJ

Year Opened: 2007

Cost: $375 million

Seating Capacity: 17,625

Cool Features:

- 4,800 square foot external LED screen

- Fire and Ice Lounges for pre and post-game merriment

- 7,000 pound stainless steel hockey player statue

Nationals Park, Washington, DC

Year Opened: 2008

Cost: $611 million

Seating Capacity: 41,546

Cool Features:

- Washington Monument and Capitol Building visible from some parts of the park

- Statues honouring Josh Gibson, Walter Johnson, and Frank Howard

- Cherry blossoms outside left field bleachers

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Year Opened: 2008

Cost: $720 million

Seating Capacity: 63,000

Cool Features:

- Retractable roof that can open up to 4.5 acres of daylight

- Retractable glass wall that can be opened to allow more light or closed depending on weather and also offers a gorgeous view of the downtown skyline

- Host of 2010 Men's Final Four

Cowboys Stadium, Dallas

Year Opened: 2009

Cost: $1.3 billion

Seating Capacity: 80,000

Cool Features:

- Largest domed stadium in the world

- Largest HD video screen in the world which hangs from 20 yard line to 20 yard line

- Players enter the field through a bar called the Miller Lite Club

- Standing room 'Party Pass' tickets allow 30,000 more fans to attend

Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

Year Opened: 2009

Cost: $1.5 billion

Seating Capacity: 50,086

Cool Features:

- Trademark frieze along the upper deck

- Monument Park with plaques of Yankee greats and retired numbers

- Batter's Eye, the black-tinted window sports bar in centre field

Citi Field, Queens, New York

Year Opened: 2009

Cost: $900 million

Seating Capacity: 41,800

Cool Features:

- Pepsi Porch extends over the playing field in right field

- Jackie Robinson Rotunda at the front of Citi Field honours the first man to break the MLB colour barrier

- The home run 'Big Apple,' moved from old Shea Stadium, pops up in the outfield when a Met hits a home run

- centre-field food court features restaurants designed by hot New York City chefs

Target Field, Minneapolis

Year Opened: 2010

Cost: $545 million

Seating Capacity: 39,504

Cool Features:

- Gates numbered and named after retired Twins players

- 40 foot tall bat-shaped structures in Target Plaza that light up to signify the current inning

- Spectacular view of downtown Minneapolis

- Spruce trees outside the centre field fence

CONSOL Energy centre, Pittsburgh

Year Opened: 2010

Cost: $321 million

Seating Capacity: 18,087

Cool Features:

- The number of seats, 18,087, is a nod to Penguins captain and saviour Sidney Crosby who wears No. 87

- On demand instant replays for fans in luxury suites and on cell phones for regular seats

- Environmentally friendly

- Highmark Kids' Zone where children can play Nintendo Wii or shoot on a replica of the infamous Sidney Crosby dryer

Amway centre, Orlando

Year Opened: 2010

Cost: $480 million

Seating Capacity: 18,500

Cool Features:

- Amway centre Art Collection with 340 works of art

- 180 foot tower overlooking downtown Orlando

- Environmentally friendly

- Several bars and clubs including the Budweiser Baseline Club, OZone section, and Gentleman Jack Terrace

New Meadowlands Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Year Opened: 2010

Cost: $1.6 billion

Seating Capacity: 82,566

Cool Features:

- Can be converted from Jets to Giants theme in hours

- Will host 2014 Super Bowl

- 20 large video boards around the stadium

- Oh, and PSLs

