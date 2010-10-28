The 10 Shiniest New Sports Stadiums

Orlando’s new Amway centre

Photo: Jeff Kern/Flickr

Amway centre, the new home of the Orlando Magic, is just one day away from hosting its first regular season NBA game. Like most of the new stadiums built in recent years, it has a lot of special characteristics that attempt to set it apart from the rest.Along with standard features like wider concourses, more club seats, and uncontested views, teams are now set on giving their new homes a few trademark touches. From the ice bar at the Prudential centre to the gigantic video screen at Cowboys Stadium, stadium construction has changed dramatically.



It’s all part of making a night at the ball game, more than just a ball game.

