The 10 Shiniest New Sports Stadiums

Photo: Jeff Kern/Flickr
Amway centre, the new home of the Orlando Magic, is just one day away from hosting its first regular season NBA game. Like most of the new stadiums built in recent years, it has a lot of special characteristics that attempt to set it apart from the rest.Along with standard features like wider concourses, more club seats, and uncontested views, teams are now set on giving their new homes a few trademark touches. From the ice bar at the Prudential centre to the gigantic video screen at Cowboys Stadium, stadium construction has changed dramatically.
It’s all part of making a night at the ball game, more than just a ball game.
Year Opened: 2007
Cost: $375 million
Seating Capacity: 17,625
Cool Features:
- 4,800 square foot external LED screen
- Fire and Ice Lounges for pre and post-game merriment
- 7,000 pound stainless steel hockey player statue
Year Opened: 2008
Cost: $611 million
Seating Capacity: 41,546
Cool Features:
- Washington Monument and Capitol Building visible from some parts of the park
- Statues honouring Josh Gibson, Walter Johnson, and Frank Howard
- Cherry blossoms outside left field bleachers
Year Opened: 2008
Cost: $720 million
Seating Capacity: 63,000
Cool Features:
- Retractable roof that can open up to 4.5 acres of daylight
- Retractable glass wall that can be opened to allow more light or closed depending on weather and also offers a gorgeous view of the downtown skyline
- Host of 2010 Men's Final Four
Year Opened: 2009
Cost: $1.3 billion
Seating Capacity: 80,000
Cool Features:
- Largest domed stadium in the world
- Largest HD video screen in the world which hangs from 20 yard line to 20 yard line
- Players enter the field through a bar called the Miller Lite Club
- Standing room 'Party Pass' tickets allow 30,000 more fans to attend
Year Opened: 2009
Cost: $1.5 billion
Seating Capacity: 50,086
Cool Features:
- Trademark frieze along the upper deck
- Monument Park with plaques of Yankee greats and retired numbers
- Batter's Eye, the black-tinted window sports bar in centre field
Year Opened: 2009
Cost: $900 million
Seating Capacity: 41,800
Cool Features:
- Pepsi Porch extends over the playing field in right field
- Jackie Robinson Rotunda at the front of Citi Field honours the first man to break the MLB colour barrier
- The home run 'Big Apple,' moved from old Shea Stadium, pops up in the outfield when a Met hits a home run
- centre-field food court features restaurants designed by hot New York City chefs
Year Opened: 2010
Cost: $545 million
Seating Capacity: 39,504
Cool Features:
- Gates numbered and named after retired Twins players
- 40 foot tall bat-shaped structures in Target Plaza that light up to signify the current inning
- Spectacular view of downtown Minneapolis
- Spruce trees outside the centre field fence
Year Opened: 2010
Cost: $321 million
Seating Capacity: 18,087
Cool Features:
- The number of seats, 18,087, is a nod to Penguins captain and saviour Sidney Crosby who wears No. 87
- On demand instant replays for fans in luxury suites and on cell phones for regular seats
- Highmark Kids' Zone where children can play Nintendo Wii or shoot on a replica of the infamous Sidney Crosby dryer
Year Opened: 2010
Cost: $480 million
Seating Capacity: 18,500
Cool Features:
- Amway centre Art Collection with 340 works of art
- 180 foot tower overlooking downtown Orlando
- Several bars and clubs including the Budweiser Baseline Club, OZone section, and Gentleman Jack Terrace
Year Opened: 2010
Cost: $1.6 billion
Seating Capacity: 82,566
Cool Features:
- Can be converted from Jets to Giants theme in hours
- Will host 2014 Super Bowl
- 20 large video boards around the stadium
- Oh, and PSLs
