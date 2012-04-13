New Spotify-Brand Deal Will Have McDonald's Suggesting Playlists—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Ben Hider/Getty Images

Spotify is launching a brands app that will have everyone from McDonald’s to AT&T recommend playlists. The music service already has deals with music publications like Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. According to Ad Age, this will offset substantial licensing costs.A court has struck down a ban on all political ads on public television. Watch out, Sesame Street.



The cast of Friday is in a new ad for Coors Light.

Ad Age introduces us to Allyn Rachel. You don’t know her by name, but she’s been in a slew of commercials (including Toyota, Walmart, IHOP, McDonald’s, Dish Network … you get the idea).

Stuart Elliot of the New York Times explains how advertising has given the Titanic an prolific afterlife.

This Russian ad for a bank depicts all attractive women as complete idiots. Awesome.

Perry Morris, a Goodby and CP+B alum, has been hired as senior account manager at Red Tettemer + Partners in Philadelphia.

