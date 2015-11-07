New Spider-Man star Tom Holland shows off his amazing training regimen on Instagram

19-year-old English actor Tom Holland looks to be hard at work as he prepares for his role as the latest Spider-Man.

Best known for starring in “Billy Elliot the Musical” in London in 2008, he found international attention when he was named the new Peter Parker in June. And he beat out some stiff competition of rising young actors to do so.

Recently, the actor posted video on Instagram of some of the gymnastic moves he’s doing to train for the role.



With skills like these he might not even need a stuntman for his action scenes (though Sony will certainly want a professional to do them and keep its new star out of harm’s way).

The studio will release its next Spider-Man movie, currently untitled, on July 28, 2017. The franchise is looking for a fresh start following two previous films with Andrew Garfield as the lead, which didn’t do as much business or have as much excitement from fans as the ones with Tobey Maguire in the suit.

