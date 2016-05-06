Here's how the new Spider-Man star got ripped for the role

English actor Tom Holland, 19, has been hard at work to achieve his Spider-Man look for “Captain America: Civil War,” in which he makes an appearance.

Best known for starring in “Billy Elliot the Musical” in London in 2008, he found international attention when he was named the new Peter Parker in June. And he beat out some stiff competition of rising young actors to do so.

He’ll also get his own standalone Spider-Man movie next year.

Recently, the actor has been busy showing off his training regimen for the role on Instagram.

Check out how Holland has been getting “Spider-Man” fit below:

‘Back in the boxing gym,’ Holland said a month before the release of ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ no doubt getting ready for his Spider-Man standalone film.

Back in the boxing gym A video posted by (@tomholland2013) on Apr 1, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT

He said he’s doing his boxing in a gym in Brixton, London.

Brixton boxing! ? A photo posted by (@tomholland2013) on Mar 3, 2016 at 3:49pm PST

He was already looking more ripped several months ago.

Hair cut or the Johnny Depp look? A photo posted by (@tomholland2013) on Oct 31, 2015 at 1:09pm PDT

‘Train harder recover faster!’ Holland captioned this photo of him sitting on a tire — possibly one he was carrying around.

Train harder recover faster! ?#argi A photo posted by (@tomholland2013) on Apr 28, 2016 at 3:30pm PDT

He also did some Thor-like hammering.

Borrowed Thor's hammer for the afternoon! #teamironman A photo posted by (@tomholland2013) on Apr 27, 2016 at 12:02pm PDT

Here he’s working on his upper body.

Back in @thebody_shapestudios for a killer upper body session. Thanks @missfitkaren A photo posted by (@tomholland2013) on Apr 18, 2016 at 7:54am PDT

His gymnastic moves are not a joke.

Finally got a B-twist down! @gymaidltd #airtrack A video posted by (@tomholland2013) on Apr 18, 2016 at 8:56am PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.