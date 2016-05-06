Here's how the new Spider-Man star got ripped for the role

Anthony Harvey/GettyTom Holland.
English actor Tom Holland, 19, has been hard at work to achieve his Spider-Man look for “Captain America: Civil War,” in which he makes an appearance.
Best known for starring in “Billy Elliot the Musical” in London in 2008, he found international attention when he was named the new Peter Parker in June. And he beat out some stiff competition of rising young actors to do so.
He’ll also get his own standalone Spider-Man movie next year.
Recently, the actor has been busy showing off his training regimen for the role on Instagram.
Check out how Holland has been getting “Spider-Man” fit below:
‘Back in the boxing gym,’ Holland said a month before the release of ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ no doubt getting ready for his Spider-Man standalone film.
He said he’s doing his boxing in a gym in Brixton, London.
He was already looking more ripped several months ago.
‘Train harder recover faster!’ Holland captioned this photo of him sitting on a tire — possibly one he was carrying around.
He also did some Thor-like hammering.
Here he’s working on his upper body.
His gymnastic moves are not a joke.
