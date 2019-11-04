New South Wales wants to get rid of speed camera warning signs in a bid to reduce road deaths

iStock The NSW Government wants to remove signs for speed cameras.

New South Wales wants to remove speed cameras in the state, as it aims to reduce road fatalities.

NSW transport minister Andrew Constance said the speed camera signs “defeats the purpose” of altering people’s driving behaviour.

Constance added that removing the signs wasn’t about raising revenue, instead it is about saving lives.

A Seven News report identfied the NSW Government’s plan to remove all warning signs for speed cameras throughout the state.

In 2018, a report from the Audit Office of New South Wales found that putting up signs can reduce the effectiveness of speed cameras.

“The use of multiple warning signs provides drivers with general reassurance that they will receive an obvious warning to slow down before potentially being caught speeding,” the report said. “This limits the opportunity to moderate driver behaviour through causing drivers to be worried they could be caught anywhere, anytime.”

In the 7 News report, New South Wales transport minister Andrew Constance said having the speed camera signs “defeats the purpose” of “changing people’s behaviour”.

The report referenced Monash University research which found that removing speed camera signs could save up to 54 lives each year.

According to the Centre for Road Safety, speeding remains “the leading behavioural factor in death and injuries on our roads”. It also contributes to around 40% of road deaths.

On Twitter, Constance said fines given from speed cameras “go into the community road safety fund, not government coffers”.

“This isn’t revenue raising, this is about saving lives,” he said in a follow up tweet. “Red light speed cameras reduce fatalities by 74 per cent. The road toll is up and it’s time for action.”

This isn’t revenue raising, this is about saving lives. Red light speed cameras reduce fatalities by 74 per cent. The road toll is up and it’s time for action. (2/2) https://t.co/SanVYWjxkA — Andrew Constance MP (@AndrewConstance) November 3, 2019

The NRMA, however, supported the use of the speed camera signs for reducing road accidents.

“Speed cameras are put in locations with a crash history and, without the signs, we would miss an opportunity to tell people to slow down,” NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

As at December 2017, there were 139 fixed speed cameras and 191 red-light speed cameras in New South Wales.

