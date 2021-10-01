New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has resigned after ICAC confirms it is investigating her

Gladys Berejiklian has resigned as Premier of New South Wales. (James D. Morgan, Getty Images)

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has resigned.

It follows a statement released by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) that it would open up a line of enquiry into her over her failure to report disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire while involved in a private relationship with him.

“History will demonstrate I have executed my duties again with the highest level of integrity,” Berejiklian said in a short statement.

After the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) opened an investigation into her, Gladys Berejiklian will stand down as the Premier of New South Wales.

On Friday, ICAC released a statement saying it would begin holding public inquiries into Berejiklian from Monday, October 18, the purpose of which was to conclude whether her conduct between 2012 and 2018 “constituted or involved a breach of public trust”.

It goes to the private relationship she had with Daryl Maguire, the disgraced former member for Wagga Wagga, and whether she breached her duties in not reporting Maguire’s actions.

Specifically, the inquiry will investigate funds awarded to the Australian Clay Target Association in 2016 and 2017 and to the Riverina Conservatorium of Music the year after.

Fronting media on Friday afternoon, Berejiklian said she could not remain in her position while the investigation continues.

“Resigning at this time is against every instinct,” she said. “I love my job and serving the community but I have been given no option following the statement [from ICAC].”

“I state categorically I have always acted with the highest level of integrity. History will demonstrate I have executed my duties again with the highest level of integrity for the benefit of the people of New South Wales for who I have had the privilege to serve.”

The New South Wales Liberal Party will now need to decide on her successor. Whoever it is, Berejiklian told the state to “give them your trust and confidence”.

“I’m extremely confident that whoever succeeds me will be more than capable to continue the job,” she said.

Berejiklian added she will also resign from New South Wales Parliament altogether once a by-election can be confirmed.

Having steered New South Wales through the pandemic over the last 18 months, it is a quick exit for the Premier who was ironically labelled as one of Australia’s most powerful people earlier on Friday.

No longer can she claim that title.