Gyms in New South Wales will need to have a 'hygiene marshal' on-site at all times from this Saturday

Gyms in New South Wales have new guidelines to follow from Saturday August 1.

From that date, they will have to register their COVID-19 Safety Plan and have a hygiene marshal on duty at all times.

The hygiene marshal will ensure social distancing is enforced and equipment is cleaned after it is used.

Gyms in New South Wales will soon need to have a staff member present at all times to ensure coronavirus safety measures are maintained.

Gyms and fitness centres in the state will have to register their COVID Safety Plan and have a dedicated hygiene marshal on duty at all times, in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

These marshals will ensure social distancing is enforced, equipment is cleaned after use, and hand sanitiser is available for gym-goers.

The new rules will come into effect from 12.01am on Saturday 1 August.

“We also want to extend now the requirement that all gyms need to have a COVID marshall in place at all times, that includes gyms who currently might have a business model where they don’t have any staff present,” New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said. “That can no longer continue from Saturday morning.”

NSW minister for customer service Victor Dominello said in a statement businesses have to take reasonable steps to reduce the virus spreading or they could face a fine or closure.

“Gyms play a crucial role in the promotion of health and fitness across our community but they are not immune to this challenge,” he said.

“Without proper COVID safeguards they may present a transmission risk and that is why we need operators to put their customers first by registering their COVID Safety Plan.”

In New South Wales, it is mandatory for hospitality businesses such as restaurants, cafes and cellar doors to register as a COVID Safe business but for other businesses, it’s optional. It involves completing a COVID-19 Safety Plan then registering online as a COVIDSafe business.

