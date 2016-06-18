New South Wales is bracing for another weekend of heavy rains and potential flooding

Photo: Daniel Munoz/Getty Images.

New South Wales is bracing itself for another weekend of heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding as a second low pressure system develops over the state.

Two weeks ago, an east coast low thrashed Australia leaving at least three people dead and many homes inhabitable as they crumbled from the massive storms between June 4-7.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has warned that this weekend will be a wet one saying the east coast low will develop off the state’s central or southern coast on Sunday and move into the Tasman Sea on Monday.

It has already issued a flood watch for 11 rivers and valleys including Tweed Valley, Richmond and Wilsons River and Castlereagh Valley .

“It is difficult to accurately predict rainfall totals while still gauging how the system will develop, but at the moment all of the guidance is pointing to the coastal areas north of Port Macquarie and south of Sydney receiving their heaviest rainfall on Saturday night and Sunday,” said Acting NSW Regional Director Jane Golding.

“Overall the higher rainfall totals are not expected to be as large or as widespread as the event we had in early June, however given the wet condition of the catchments in these areas there is a risk of riverine and flash flooding.”

Here’s the total forecast rainfall from June 18-25.

Photo: The BoM.

Queensland is also preparing for a weekend of heavy rain and storms as a deep trough moves across the state but the BOM says that a potential east coast low off the NSW coast would not have an impact on it.

You can find all the weather updates here.

