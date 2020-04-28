New South Wales will allow two adults to visit someone else in their home from Friday, the state's first move to relax some coronavirus restrictions

Sydney Opera House. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

New South Wales will start to ease its social isolation restrictions.

From Friday May 1, two adults will be able to go and visit someone else in their home.

It comes after Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory also announced plans to lift some restrictions.

New South Wales is the next state to start easing coronavirus related restrictions.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a press conference from Friday May 1, two adults can go and visit anyone else, in a bid to reduce social isolation and improve mental health. She added that if an adult has small children, they can be taken as well.

“We know that for many people, they’ve been cooped up in their homes for a number of weeks and with the exception of exercise and medical needs or buying what they need to or going to work, many people have been isolated in their homes,” she said.

If New South Wales residents plan to visit anyone over 70, they have to practise good social distancing.

However, Berejiklian warned residents not to travel if they feel even slightly ill.

“If you have the mildest sniffle, do not go and visit anybody,” she warned. “If you’re feeling slightly unwell or fatigued please do not risk it – don’t visit anybody.”

Berejiklian added that May is looking to be a positive month for New South Wales, with restrictions easing, students returning to school and retailers beginning to reopen.

“Take May as a sign of us doing well, as a sign of New South Wales moving towards easing restrictions,” she said.

New South Wales’ move comes after Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory said they are lifting of some restrictions.

In Queensland, residents will be allowed to leave their homes for recreational activities from Friday May 1. In Western Australia, up to 10 people are allowed in indoor and outdoor gatherings and in the Northern Territory, national parks are reopening.

