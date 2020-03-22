The NSW government will launch a 'comprehensive' shutdown of all non-essential services in the state over the next 48 hours

The New South Wales government is upping the ante as it grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

On Sunday, the Berejiklian government revealed it would push to extend its shutdown of government services.

“Tonight I will be informing the national cabinet that NSW will proceed to a more comprehensive shutdown of non-essential services. This will take place over the next 48 hours,” the Premier said in a statement.

“Supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies, convenience stores, freight and logistics, and home delivery will be among the many services that will remain open.”

While schools around the state would remain open on Monday, Berejiklian said she “will have more to say on this issue in the morning”, foreshadowing a possible shutdown mid-week.

“I will update NSW tomorrow morning about the impacts and our plans following the national cabinet,” she said.

It comes after states around the country look to implement stricter measures this week.

South Australia has asked anyone entering the state to self-isolate for 14 days and inform police of where they intend to be throughout their stay.

Victoria meanwhile has similarly flagged it will push the Federal Government to shut down schools nationally this week, with Premier Daniel Andrews indicating his government may act unilaterally if the Federal Government sits on its hands.

It comes on the same day the Federal Government announced a second economic stimulus package worth $66 billion, containing support for businesses, pensioners, and the unemployed.

