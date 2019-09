The Sony Daily Edition Reader might seem like a fine holiday gift…The only problem: Sony, which is in a tight race with Amazon’s Kindle and Barnes & Noble‘s new Nook in the growing market for reading devices and e-books, can’t guarantee that buyers will receive the “Daily” in time for the holiday.



