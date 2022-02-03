A raft of new social housing proposals are being criticised for being too ambitious — and not ambitious enough

Parramatta, in Sydney's Western Suburbs, where a nearby social housing project has been proposed. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Amid a housing affordability crisis, several new social housing proposals are being scrutinised.

While the major parties compete on policy to address the issue, critics say many of the plans don’t go far enough.

Aggressive rent increases have impacted both major cities and regional Australia.

Two recent social housing proposals have come under scrutiny, amid a housing crisis that has both locked a new generation out of the market and pushed renters onto the streets.

It follows a year of soaring rental prices and concern about housing affordability that culminated in a senate inquiry.

In Western Sydney, a new social housing project submitted on Tuesday has been criticised for failing to account for the strain further developments will place on the surrounding Parramatta area.

The NSW Land and Housing Corporation submitted the plans for a 21-unit development in the suburb of Telopea and said it would respond to the need for affordable rental housing in the Parramatta area “as well as the broader Sydney region”.

The development comes amid evidence that demand is far outpacing supply for public housing across Australia.

Soaring property prices and a tightening rental market across Australia have led to what experts are calling a “crisis”.

Market crunched by soaring rental prices

Data released late last year by the Queensland Council of Social Service said the social housing register figures list had increased by 78% over the past five years in the state.

Similar data made public by the Community Housing Industry Association (CHIA) NSW showed there were more than 50,000 households across NSW already on the waitlist for social housing.

However, Parramatta councillor Michelle Garrard has criticised the government’s development plans as a knee-jerk response to the current crisis that fails to factor in the sustainability of rapid population growth.

An estimated 10,000 residents are expected to move to Telopea in coming years, with 1,000 of the 4,700 units currently under construction earmarked for social and affordable housing.

“I don’t believe the current masterplan is addressing the needs of the community in that space,” Garrard said, adding “you should make sure you’ve got appropriate facilities to service the needs of people who are in social housing.”

In Brisbane, however, advocates say a new proposal to guarantee 15% of apartments set to be built in a new development in the city are allocated as social housing falls short of what’s required.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has called on the Queensland government to guarantee 30% of the estimated 2,000 apartments to be built be social and affordable housing.

Greens councillor Jonathan Sri has also campaigned for an expansion of social housing included in the development.

“Remember, currently, the social housing waiting list in Queensland is 50,000 people, so when we’ve got inner city, publicly owned land that’s ready to be redeveloped, we shouldn’t be selling off 70% of that to the private sector,” Sri told the ABC.

“What the mayor is calling for certainly seems better than what the state government has initially put on the table… but what the mayor is calling for doesn’t go anywhere near far enough.”

The culmination of local, state and federal housing proposals that have been tabled across the country round out a year that saw Australian property prices increase by 22% in 12 months and a sea change of movers flood to regional areas amid lockdowns.

In Byron Bay on NSW’s far north coast, for example, essential workers can no longer afford soaring rents in the area — a growing trend also reported in capital cities like Brisbane — while renters have told Business Insider Australia that they are bypassing official rental platforms to source properties through friends and private social media networks in order to find affordable housing.

Leo Patterson Ross, chief executive of the Tenant’s Union of NSW, told Business Insider Australia it had witnessed skyrocketing rental stress since the start of the pandemic, particularly in regional areas.

“We’ve really seen the most aggressive increases [in rent] up and down the coast,” he said.

Ross said one way to redress this imbalance was for the government to build a supply of affordable housing to create stable “availability and pricing” outside of the current market.

“Because there’s no genuine competition for landlords, particularly [on] the low end of the private market, there’s very little competition that would change their behaviour and make them work to keep their tenants,” he said.

“A big supply of genuinely affordable housing would provide that competition.”

Ahead of the election, millions for public housing

Across state and local politics, governments have leapt to propose solutions to remedy the current shortage of affordable housing.

Queensland’s Palaszczuk government has promised $2.9 billion in housing investment, with 7,400 new social and affordable housing commencements across Queensland by June 30, 2025.

The Perrottet government has pitched an additional $183 million dedicated to fast-track more than 1,400 social and affordable homes in NSW, creating a raft of construction jobs as part of its economic recovery strategy.

And ahead of the federal election, the Greens, Labor Party and the Morrison government have all pitched social housing policy at a public facing the toughest housing market since the ‘80s.

The Greens have promised to build one million affordable homes for Australians both locked out of the market and in rental distress.

Under the policy, 125,000 homes would form part of a shared equity ownership scheme that would offer buyers between 50% and 75% of their home’s equity, via access to a low-interest loan.

Meanwhile, Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party has promised a $10 billion off-budget Housing Australia Future Fund to build 20,000 social housing properties over its first five years in office if they take power.

In December the Morrison government said it would provide an additional $500 million in low-cost financing to support 2,500 more social and affordable houses for vulnerable Australians.

But critics suggest many proposals don’t go far enough.

Senator Mehreen Faruqi, Greens spokesperson for Housing, told Business Insider Australia it believed more than a million homes were required to meet the “enormous urgency” of the current crisis.

Brendan Coates, economic policy program director at Grattan Institute, suggested damage had already been done, as those facing rental stress and insecure housing fell further behind those who accumulated wealth through homeownership.

However, Coates agreed that the most impactful ways to counter this, along with more effective taxation of savings and accumulated wealth, was through the housing market.

“A big part of the solution is fixing housing — that would do a lot to reduce the effects of slowly increasing inequality,” he said.