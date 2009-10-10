New Snow Leopard Bug Destroys All Your Data

A new bug in Apple’s Snow Leopard OS deletes users’ profiles along with all of their data, 9to5Mac reports.



Mac users have reported starting up their computers as normal and finding themselves logged into a guest account. All of the files in their existing account appear to be gone.

The data may be recoverable, and Apple is working to resolve the problem. In the meantime, Snow Leopard users should back up their data immediately.

