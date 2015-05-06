Snapchat's latest update introduces an easy way to send your friends news

Snapchat just launched a big update to its app that lets you message your friends content from within Snapchat Discover.

If you’re not familiar with Discover, it’s Snapchat’s news and editorial platform that delivers daily stories and videos from the company, as well as 11 outside sources like Comedy Central, Vice, ESPN and CNN.

With the latest Snapchat update, if you see something interesting in Discover you can now quickly snap it to your friends, who will then be able to view it and then tap on a link to watch the full video or post on Discover.

The new feature may be a way to drive more users to Discover. A recent report suggested Discover views have declined as much as 50% since the section’s January launch. And an unofficial poll of 22 millennials found that many of the Snapchat power users had no idea what Discover nor did they have any interest in using it.

Here’s how Snapchat’s news-sharing feature works.

First, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the latest Snapchat update, which you’ll soon be able to download for iPhone here and for Android right here.

Next, you’ll need to find something interesting in Discover you want to message, so open up the app and swipe to the left until you reach Discover, which you’ll recognise from the grid of circular app icons.

Once you find something interesting to snap, just hold down and you’ll notice the usual preview tools will pop up like in a normal snap.

You can then add text or further customise your message. When you’re all set, just select who you want to snap and tap send.

Your friends will then receive your snap as they would a typical Snapchat message, but they will also see a purple link at the bottom that they can tap to jump over to Discover and take a deeper dive into the article, video, or photo you sent them.

