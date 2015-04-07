Everything you need to know about Snapchat's 'HUGE' new emoji update

Snapchat just stealthily launched a “HUGE” update that it says will “change your life.”

Instead of seeing your “best friends” ranked like they used to be, you’ll now get to follow an emoji coda to see who your most-snapped buddies really are.

“Starting today, a bunch of emojis will be popping up in your Snapchat friends list,” the company writes (check out the post inside its Snap Discover channel). “No, they weren’t just our favourite ones (shout out to the poop emoji), they actually mean something super-important — they break down your whole squad.”

Now, next to some of your Snapchat friends’ names, you’ll see an emoji that indicates the status of your photo-sharing friendship.

There’s six different levels of connection, ranging from best friends to “You’re their BF… but they’re not yours,” which is aptly represented by a smirking smiley face.

Snapchat cheekily used a bunch of of pictures of Beyonce with her various crew members to mark what each of the different levels mean.

Here’s the run down so you can keep track for yourself:

Snapchat also launched two other features – one to lighten dark photos and one to nudge you to Snap old friends that you haven’t connected with in a while.

Next time you try to take a photo in a dark room, you’ll notice a half-moon symbol. Press it, and the picture will brighten:

Snapchat will also include a new list of people in a “Needs Love” section of your recent snaps, according to TechCrunch’s Josh Constine (we haven’t seen any people listed there yet).

