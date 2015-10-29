You can now speed up, slow-down, or reverse your Snapchat videos

Snapchat update alert!

You can now make your video snaps slow down, fast forward, and rewind.

Once you update Snapchat, you’ll see three new options when you’re swiping through your video filters.

Here’s what they look like:

As the icons suggest, that’s slow-mo, fast-forward, and rewind.

It’s easy to imagine these filters becoming a big hit in Snap stories, similar to how its recently-released Lenses have gone bananas since launch.

The update also adds 3D touch features for people with the new iPhones.

