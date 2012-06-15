Nobody Likes Skip Bayless

Nicholas Schwartz

You may have seen ESPN’s latest “Michael Jordan” commercial, in which a man who shares Jordan’s name disappoints everyone he meets because he isn’t the six-time NBA champion.

Well, ESPN has made a spoof of the ad, this time centered around Skip Bayless:

Bayless is probably the most polarising sports commentator in the business today, hated by many for his sensationalism and tendency to make insane claims.

Here’s what he had to say after game 1 of the NBA Finals, for example:

