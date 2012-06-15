Nobody Likes Skip Bayless

You may have seen ESPN’s latest “Michael Jordan” commercial, in which a man who shares Jordan’s name disappoints everyone he meets because he isn’t the six-time NBA champion.



Well, ESPN has made a spoof of the ad, this time centered around Skip Bayless:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Bayless is probably the most polarising sports commentator in the business today, hated by many for his sensationalism and tendency to make insane claims.

Here’s what he had to say after game 1 of the NBA Finals, for example:

That clinches it: Kevin Durant is definitely better than LeBron. Durant alone might be too much for the Heat. Tonite, he was just too good. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 13, 2012

