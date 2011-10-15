New Site Offers Amazing Video Clips with Clean Easy Navigation

As much as we hate to point you to another site (other than our own), for the greatest selection in high-quality and high-resolution video clips, trailers, previews and the like, we thought it appropriate to point out a great single-source for AMAZING quality vids. Not only do we use them all the time, when looking at stuff we don’t have in our video clip library, we’ve syndicated (to this site) a TON of exclusive videos and interviews that we’ve shot over the years at Comic-Con and with cast/crew on-set. Why would we do this? Unlike YouTube and tons of other sites, this site is clean, simple, fast, well designed and… just plain pleasant to watch videos on.



So, what IS this new site you ask? The site is TrailerCodes.

You fan find tons of new stuff there, like the latest Walking Dead Season 2: Badass Heavy Metal Fan Trailer:

and the Chuck: Season 5 Trailer:

The latest released and upcoming films are also featured… You’ll find stuff like the Footloose trailer (for the 2011 remake):

and the trailer for The Thing:

There’s tons of stuff to lose yourself in and you can share, link and embed their player that rolls out the latest in HD. You should jump over and check it out. While you’re there, grab some embed players to drop on your blog and facebook pages. The quality is so much better than what’s available at most sites these days… You won’t be sorry.

Here’s a little preview to whet your appetite:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.