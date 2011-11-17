Get Ready For More Siri Integration In A New iOS Update

Siri currently doesn’t have access to most of your iPhone’s capabilities, but this could all change with the update to iOS 5.1, reports MacRumors after translating from German site Macerkopf.



The next update will focus on Siri-based hardware control. For example, you could tell Siri to take a picture or to turn on WiFi or Bluetooth.

There’s a different update landing much sooner than that, however — iOS 5.0.2 will arrive “no later than next week,” and will hopefully smooth out whatever battery problems people are still having with the iPhone 4S.

