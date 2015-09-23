8 cool new things you can do with Siri

One of the most noticeable changes in Apple’s new iPhone update is a more powerful Siri.

The new Siri in iOS 9 isn’t just a question-and-answer machine — she can predict what you want to do or who you want to talk to before you even ask.

But Siri has improved in other ways, too.

Here’s a look at what you can do with Siri as part of Apple’s new iPhone update.

(For more on how to upgrade to iOS 9, check this out.)

Siri can help you search for photos on your phone by time or location. So you can say something like: 'Show me photos from August 2014,' or 'Show me photos taken in New Jersey,' or 'Show me photos taken in New Jersey in August 2014.' Lisa Eadicicco You can now set reminders based on location. This means you can ask Siri to remind you to perform a certain task when you leave the house or leave work rather than just setting reminders for a specific time. Lisa Eadicicco You can also have Siri remind you to read content in Safari, Messages, Mail, and Notes at a later time. So, if you catch an email just before your subway heads underground, you can ask Siri to remind you to check that email later. Lisa Eadicicco Siri also offers suggestions for who you might want to contact and which apps you want to use. If you swipe over to the left of your home screen, you'll see a list of suggested contacts and apps. It seems like these choices are based on the people you text or call most frequently and the apps you use the most. Lisa Eadicicco Apple's virtual assistant also helps you find places you may want to visit before you even ask. The Siri Suggestions screen has a section called Nearby that offers up restaurants, coffee shops, shopping locations, and gas stations near you with accompanying Yelp reviews. Lisa Eadicicco You can also ask Siri for public transit directions in iOS 9. Say something like, 'Get directions to Hammerstein Ballroom,' and she'll pull up a route. This is now possible because Apple Maps supports public transit directions. Lisa Eadicicco You can convert grams to pounds, inches to feet, and any other unit of measurement right through Siri without having to be redirected to a web browser. The new search engine in iOS 9 powered by Siri gets this information for you instantly. Lisa Eadicicco You can do the same with sports scores too. Just type in the name of the team you want to check on. Lisa Eadicicco BONUS: If you get the iPhone 6S when it launches, you'll be able to activate 'Hey Siri' even when your iPhone isn't plugged in. With Apple's current iPhones, you can only access this hands-free mode while your phone is charging. Lisa Eadicicco

