New Single From Daft Punk Breaks The Record For Most Spotify Streams In A Single Day

French electronic duo sets record on Spotify for most streams in a day with ‘Get Lucky’

NEW YORK (AP) — Daft Punk has set a record on Spotify.



The music service says the French electronic duo’s song “Get Lucky” had the biggest streaming day for a single track on Friday in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Spotify wouldn’t release the number of streams.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” previously held the record for most streams in a day in the U.S. British band Bastille had the title in the United Kingdom with the song “Pompeii.”

Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” features rapper-producer Pharrell. It’s the first single from the group’s fourth album, “Random Access Memories,” due out May 21. It’s their first studio album since 2005’s “Human After All,” though the band scored the “Tron: Legacy” soundtrack in 2010. They won a Grammy in 2009.

Spotify launched in 2008.

