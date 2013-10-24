6 Silicon Valley Startups Launched In The Last Six Months That Could Be Huge

Twitter’s impending IPO has renewed interest in the Silicon Valley startup scene.

But there’s always something new on the horizon.

So, we searched Crunchbase and a few accelerator programs to find the six most interesting Silicon Valley startups launched in the last six months.

One deals in food — a space that’s seen a lot of heat lately (investors have dumped about $US350 million into food startups this year). Two try to fix issues in the healthcare system (another area that VCs are eager to invest in) and two more tackle enterprise tech issues (we’ve seen several major enterprise IPOs within the last month).

Teleborder wants to help companies cut through all the red tape of hiring from outside the US. Name: Teleborder Date founded: July 2013 Company size: 4 employees Financing: Seed funding from Y Combinator, East Ventures, and Justin Durand. Why we like it: When a company wants to bring top-talent in from abroad, the process of getting a work visa for that future employee can be long, cumbersome, and mistake-prone for both employer and recruit. Teleborder manages, tracks, and verifies every step along the way online, to save companies time and money. Up to 140,000 people from outside the US are granted work permits for special skills per year, and thousands more are granted temporary work permits. Big companies deal with the long process often (Google, for example, handles up to 1,000 work visa applications annually). Because Teleborder charges $US5,000+ per application, it has a healthy $US4.5 addressable market in the US. PandaDoc lets you annotate and track digital documents. Name: PandaDoc Date founded: August 2013 Company size: 13 employees Financing: An undisclosed round of Angel funding Why we like it: OK, so PandaDoc definitely isn't the first technology to help you annotate PDFs and other digital documents (Adobe Reader and DocAs, for example, both let you mark-up PDFs), but the company goes a step further than just annotation and e-signatures. PandaDoc also provides analytics for every document sent, to let users know who looked at which part, when, and for how long. By using PandaDoc to send and track digital documents, companies can avoid a paper trail and simplify an occasionally frustrating process. Plus, a percentage of profits go to preserving panda habitats. SimpleLegal actually makes complicated legal bills actually understandable. SimpleLegal co-founder Patrik Outericky Name: SimpleLegal Date founded: May 2013 Company size: Unknown. Financing: Seed funding from Y Combinator. Why we like it: SimpleLegal solves a problem that every company has to deal with: the difficulty of understanding legal bills. By running each invoice through a natural language processing system, SimpleLegal helps companies catch errors and overbills. The company has already taken on clients like Stripe, Pebble, and EasyPost and claims to save companies between 5 and 20%. Over the next 12 months, companies will spend $US1117 billion on legal fees, giving SimpleLegal an addressable market of $US3 billion a year. Sense.ly wants to help clinicians virtually manage their chronic care patients. Name: Sense.ly Date founded: May 2013 Company size: Less than 10 employees Financing: Currently working with several hospitals Why we like it: Sense.ly uses an avatar-based platform to work with chronic patients outside of the actual hospital or office. Thousands of hospitals across the country are overused and underfunded, in need of innovative ways to extend the reach of their overtaxed budget and staff. Moreover, more than 75% of health care costs are attributed to chronic illness. Sense.ly hopes to help solve these issues while capturing better data, producing better diagnoses, and reducing costs. The telehealth market is predicted to impact 1.8 million patients worldwide by 2017, compared to 308,000 today. Human API wants to collect all your health data in one place. Name: Human API Date founded: May 2013 Company size: 3 employees Financing: Undisclosed amount of seed funding from AngelPad Why we like it: Founder Andrei Pop built an API for accessing all the data that's being gathered on various health devices, sensors, and services. So instead of figuring out how to work with dozens of different devices, a medical provider can just pull data from HumanAPI. '70 five cents of every dollar of US healthcare is spent on chronically ill patients,' Pop told The Verge. 'There's a need for tools to monitor your system, track attributes like your glucose levels. I want to bring some of the hacker mentality to the healthcare space.' Travelling Spoon connects foodies across the map. Steph Lawrence and Aashi Vel founded Travelling Spoon Company: Travelling Spoon Date founded: July 2013 Company size: 2 employees Financing: Next month, Travelling Spoon will be closing its angel round and pitching at a Women 2.0 conference in Las Vegas. Why we like it: Travelling Spoon offers a meaningful way to enjoy meals abroad. The company unites travellers and locals to share food experiences -- from homemade meals to cooking classes -- that provide visitors with an opportunity to get to know a native food-culture personally while giving hosts the chance to meet people from all around the world and make an extra income. So far, the company offers vetted restaurant-alternatives in 14 cities in Thailand, India, and Vietnam. Because the percentage of people who use apps to help plan a trip doubled between 2009 and 2012, according to the US Travel Association, Travelling Spoon's growth potential looks good. Bonus: Pleygo lets you rent Lego sets. OK, so we don't see Pleygo changing the world in the same way that the previous companies could, but it's definitely a fun idea. Name: Pleygo Date Founded: April 2013 Company Size: 10 employees Financing: Unknown Why we like it: Pleygo lets you rent Lego sets for a monthly fee -- it's Netflix for everyone's favourite toy. Because Lego sets can cost ridiculous amounts of money these days, this idea is actually genius. Because Lego is the second biggest toy company in the world, we don't see this market going away any time soon.

