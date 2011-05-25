ALERT ALERT: There's A Whole Bunch Of New Evidence That The Economy Is Slowing Down

Photo: David Tribble via Wikimedia Commons
On April 12, we first warned that there were clearly enough signs out there to confirm that the economy has hid a rough patch, and that growth was slowing down.Since then, that view has only been further confirmed.
The data has continued to come in weak, missing economic forecasts left and right.
Just in the last few days we’ve gotten more of it, so we’ve updated the original list.
In London, where fiscal tightening is further along than here, it's having a clear effect on consumer spending. That's coming to the US, too.
It may not matter what the economy does. Morgan Stanley argues that Fed easing is the only thing that matters to the market >
