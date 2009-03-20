New Signs Of More iPhones, iPods To Come

Of course Apple’s (AAPL) building new gadgets. But the new iPhone 3.0 software beta has supplied us with new evidence, in the form of references to hardware that doesn’t yet exist. See Ars Technica’s coverage or Boy Genius Report’s.



Last month, photos popped up of what could be Apple’s next iPhone. In January, iPhone app analytics company Pinch Media spotted someone — most likely Apple — testing a new iPhone model in its stats.

