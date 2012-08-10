There's A Big Wave Of New Shops About To Appear At JCPenney

Photo: Aimee Groth, Business Insider

Here comes the next wave of new shops at JCPenney.Levi’s, Arizona, and Buffalo’s denim offerings are already being rolled out, while JCPenney recently announced that Liz Claiborne, Izod, and the private jcp brand will be up next, starting in September. Joe Fresh will also be getting its own shops.



Now, the next batch will be intimate apparel and kids brands, reports David Moin at Women’s Wear Daily.

In intimate apparel, Cosmopolitan, Vanity Fair, Maidenform and Cosabella Amore will be getting their own shops.

Carter’s and Giggle will be the first kids brands that get shops.

The entire kids department at JCPenney will be morphed next June. JCPenney is trying to improve the “taste level” to that it’s more “alive and fun” for families, SVP and general merchandise manager for children’s Betsy Schumacher told WWD.

It’s all part of JCPenney CEO and former Apple retail chief Ron Johnson’s plan to transform the shopping experience at the department store. Eventually, the floor at JCPenney’s across the country will be a big mix of branded shops.

NOW SEE: Huge Photos Of JCPenney’s Brand New Concept Shops >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.