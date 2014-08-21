New Sexting Laws In Victoria Will Keep Young People Off The Sex Offenders List

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Victoria will introduce new sexting laws, creating penalties for adult offenders while protecting the reputation of young people.

The new legislation will ensure individuals under 18, who send or receive non-exploitative sexts of themselves or another child less than two years younger, will not face child pornography charges or be placed on the sex offenders register, The Age reports.

Adults will not receive the same considerations.

The government will establish two new summary offences for distributing an intimate image or threatening to distribute an intimate image in circumstances where acceptable community standards are violated.

The state government will also take up other recommendations, including improvements to cyber safety education and warnings for young people on the detrimental effects of sexting.

