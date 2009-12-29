New Security Measures At Air Canada Force Mass Cancellations And Delays Across The Northeast

You already new that post-Detroit security measures were going to make flying a royal pain in the arse.



But nobody, it seems, has it worse than poor Air Canada travellers, where they’re implementing strict carry-on limitations (no wheeled bags!) and full body searchers.

Paul Kedrosky snagged this table of flight delays and cancellations just to NYC.

According to NYT reporter Micki Maynard, the company admits the new security plans are creating a wave of cancellations.

