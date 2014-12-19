After Raising $35 Million In 7 Months, And Reaching A $100 Million Valuation, Gossip App Secret Starts Over

Secret has only been out for ten months, but it’s already starting over.

Secret is relaunching with its new app, Secret 2.0, an anonymous social network that gets rid of the photo-tile posts in exchange for a text-based newsfeed similar to Twitter, the company announced in a blog post.



Photos will still exist in posts, but you’ll need to click on a tiny circular thumbnail to see the full picture.

Secret 2.0’s major new feature, however, is the ability to chat privately with users, which you’ll be able to initiate by tapping on a user’s avatar. These one-on-one conversations won’t last forever, however, they each get a random label so you can differentiate your various conversations from each other, and they will diss appear “after about a day of inactivity,” according to The Verge.

You’ll also share and browse posts differently with Secret 2.0.

Your feed is now divided between a “friend” and “explore” feed, and there’s also the new ability to differentiate who you’ll share to, with the option to broadcast your post to people in your area (like your college campus or city) or to your friends. This will allow users to choose what they’d like to reveal in their posts, as only your location will show up if you choose to post to your surrounding area. You can also now browse posts based on your city, company, or school.

Secret has raised $US35 million over a seven-month period, hitting a $US100 million valuation.

You can download the new Secret for iPhone right here, and for Android here.

