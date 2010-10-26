New Search Tool Qwiki Won't Land You A Date With An Actress But It Will Help Plan Your Vacation

Photo: qwiki.com

When Doug Imbruce took the stage at TechCrunch disrupt this year to introduce his new startup Qwiki, he played a sample of his morning alarm.A gentle female voice provided him with the latest news, weather, and his impending date with Natalie Portman.



The Portman date was fake, but the message was very real.

Imbruce sees Qwiki as the future of search, where results are displayed in multimedia presentations with computer generated narration, animations, and photos.

Giving credibility to the power of Qwiki is CTO Louis Monier, the founder of AltaVista and one of the first pioneers in web search.

Typing a search topic into Qwiki provides you with a stream of relevant Wikipedia-like information, with content pulled from a variety of online resources. Qwiki is currently available as an invite-only alpha test, which you can sign up for on their website.

Your Own Personal HAL Like HAL from 2001: A Space Odyssey, Qwiki does the work for you, providing information you want to know without waiting for a human to answer. Alarm Clock Use Qwiki to start your day with the information relevant to you such as local weather, your favourite sports scores and daily agenda. Plan A Trip Planning a vacation to an unfamiliar locale? Qwiki can provide you with the best destinations and local history to make the most out of your trip. Hiring The Perfect Candidate Why shuffle through a stack of resumes when a Qwiki search can provide you everything you need to know about a job candidate in under a minute? Let Qwiky Sift Through Restaurant Reviews Qwiki has the potential to aggregate online restaurant reviews from services such as Yelp to help you pick the best option. Cram For A Test Save yourself from pulling an all-nighter and ask Qwiki for a lecture before your next exam. Cofounders Qwiki at TechCrunch Disrupt from Qwiki on Vimeo.

