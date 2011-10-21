New Scanner Allows The Military To See Through Walls

Through Wall Imaging Radar Array

Photo: YouTube

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Lincoln Laboratory have developed new radar technology that allow operators to peer behind eight inch, solid concrete walls.Called Through Wall Imaging Radar, ABC News reports the radar array is more than eight feet long and consists of several components that relay their data to a 24-inch computer screen (via Drudge).



Developed for use by the military in urban combat situations, the

Photo: YouTube

system is on a rolling cart that can be placed up to 40 feet from the target.Emitting a series of low-power microwaves that are gradually absorbed by the barrier, like concrete, a few waves will make their way through the wall and relay what they “find” back to the barrage still being emitted by the device.

Those waves inform the unit what they see and display moving humans as “red blobs” but developers are working on a new algorithm that will place targets as small crosses or squares.

The team is pitching the defence industry for funding to follow up their grant money, but also sees applications in disaster relief for finding people trapped in rubble.

Check out the video of the equipment in use below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.