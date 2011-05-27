New Sarah Palin Photo Fuels Theory That She Faked Son Trig's Birth

Photo: Courtesy of Fox News

Last month, professor Brad Scharlott of Northern Kentucky University wrote a paper suggesting that Sarah Palin had staged a gigantic hoax when she claimed to be the biological mother of her son Trig.This “conspiracy theory” had appeared briefly during Palin’s campaign for Vice President. The media never pressed Palin to prove her story, though, and when the ex-candidate returned to Alaska, the story was largely forgotten.



But Scharlott’s paper gathered all the evidence in one place and and made a strong case that, at the very least, it is reasonable to ask whether the Trig pregnancy was, in fact, a hoax.

Palin’s representatives angrily dismissed the paper and denounced Scharlott, but the story once again entered the media’s consciousness. And now that President Obama has released his full birth certificate–providing the proof that the right has always demanded to rebut one of their own conspiracy theories–we think it is reasonable to ask Palin to provide the (simple) proof to back up her own story.

It’s true that, right now, Palin is just a private citizen, but she allegedly gave birth to Trig while governor of Alaska and then advanced the Trig story during her campaign for Vice President of the United States. And the possibility that a Governor and Vice Presidential candidate defrauded the nation is certainly worth investigating, even if only to put it to rest.

(If Palin decides to actually run for President in 2012, we think she will be forced to provide proof of her story, as the media is not likely to be so easily cowed this time around.)

In any event: Professor Scharlott has been conducting a series of interviews with a blogger who has made investigating Palin’s story somewhat of a hobby, Laura Novak.

In the most recent interview, Scharlott has published a montage of what he says are stills from a Palin video shot on April 8th, 2008 and a photo of an apparently very pregnant Palin taken a few days later.

Scharlott concludes that the most likely explanation for the second photo is that it was staged, with Palin wearing a prosthetic pillow to provide evidence of her pregnancy.

The montage is below. Here’s a link to a summary of Scharlott’s paper.

Photo: Professor Brad Scharlott

